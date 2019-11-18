|
Dec 25, 1956 – Nov 10, 2019. Glenn was born in Orlando, FL. Graduated Winter Park HS '74 and FTU/UCF '78. Worked for Publix, Southland Corp, Lockheed Martin, Real3D and Lowes. Avid fisherman, outdoorsman, collector and skilled in many areas of technology. Loyal, generous and loving son, brother, uncle, father and dear friend. Glenn is predeceased by his father, Thomas L. Berkner. Survived by mother, Edith; brother, David (Christine); nieces Madison (Vinny Agovino), Olivia and Kyra; daughter, Michelle Jensen; and many very special friends. Private celebration-of-life gathering for family and close friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019