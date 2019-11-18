Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 677-5091
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Berkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn L. Berkner


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn L. Berkner Notice
Dec 25, 1956 – Nov 10, 2019. Glenn was born in Orlando, FL. Graduated Winter Park HS '74 and FTU/UCF '78. Worked for Publix, Southland Corp, Lockheed Martin, Real3D and Lowes. Avid fisherman, outdoorsman, collector and skilled in many areas of technology. Loyal, generous and loving son, brother, uncle, father and dear friend. Glenn is predeceased by his father, Thomas L. Berkner. Survived by mother, Edith; brother, David (Christine); nieces Madison (Vinny Agovino), Olivia and Kyra; daughter, Michelle Jensen; and many very special friends. Private celebration-of-life gathering for family and close friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -