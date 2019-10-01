|
Glenn L. Snider, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept 29, 2019 in Clermont, FL. He previously resided in Lansing , IL. He is survived by his loving wife Faye, 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
He loved sports, especially his Chicago Cubs. He was a past Master and Grand Lodge Instructor. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Marlene. Glenn proudly served in the South Pacific during The Korean War as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Celebration of Life Services-Southlake Presbyterian Church, Clermont,Friday 1:00pm
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019