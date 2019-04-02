Home

Glenn T Nelson, 54, son of Dr. Thomas C and Elizabeth [Betty] Nelson went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Glenn was born on February 14, 1965 in Orlando FL. He was an Episcopalian and an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Winter Park HS and attended UCF. He had many wonderful friends. He is survived by his parents, sister Diane, and cousins Scott, Suzan, Heidi, Richard, Bob, Dave, Marsha, Jim, Kerry, Bob, Ricky, Wayne, and Walter. A Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Church 338 East Lyman Ave W. P. on Thursday April 4 at 3:00 PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
