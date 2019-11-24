|
Gloria Ann Marcolina Sticca, aged 93, wife of the late John J. Sticca, died on November 22, 2019. Born on March 5, 1926, she was the heart of her loving family, and leaves behind an ever-growing legacy of eight children, nineteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was born to Peter and Anna Marcolina in Hazelton, PA, one of three siblings. After attending St. Francis Nursing School in Baltimore, MD, she began her career as a registered nurse in 1948, a calling that was perfectly suited to her selfless and caring disposition. She met her husband John while she was working at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and they married on September 26, 1949. They raised eight children together: John J. Sticca Jr. of Winter Springs, FL; Mary Ann McCarthy (Tom), who predeceased her parents: Michael A. Sticca (Eugenia) of Stoneham, MA; Dr. Robert P. Sticca (Celeste) of Fargo, ND; Benita J. O'Colmain (John) of Phoenix, AZ; James R. Sticca (Lauren) of Naugatuck, CT; Thomas L. Sticca (Beth) of Farmington, CT; and Paul V. Sticca of Portland, OR. Gloria is also survived by her sister, Madeline England.
Gloria was a devout and faithful Catholic, and a talented knitter and crafter. She was generous with her time and energy, always busy working on a project for someone in her family. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were fortunate to receive beautiful crocheted afghans from her time-intensive handwork that she accomplished despite her arthritis. She was strong, resilient, exceedingly kind, humble, patient, cheerful, and smart; always up for a chat, a crossword puzzle, or a game of poker. She will be forever loved and cherished; in our prayers, hearts and minds each day.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 28, 2019 at St. Stephens Church, 575 Tuskawilla Rd., Winter Springs, FL. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 1. She will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA, at a later date. For further information, contact Banfield Funeral Home, 420 West State Road 434, Winter Springs (407) 327-1500. Visit their website banfieldfuneralhome.com for information on flowers and donations. Please view and sign the guest book.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019