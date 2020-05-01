Gordon E. Shoaf Sr., age 94, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Freddie Shoaf, son, Joel R. Shoaf, Sr., and parernts, Ernest and Mary Shoaf. Gordon is survived by his sons, Gordon E. Shoaf, Jr. and Gerald F. Shoaf, grandchildren, Kara Baldwin, Kelly Jackson, Joel Shoaf, II, Amanda Young, Colten Shoaf, Cody Shoaf, and Madison Shoaf, great-grandchildren, Ella Baldwin, Kerrick Jackson, Jr., Jack Shoaf, and Caroline Shoaf, and sister, Eva Mae Honbarrier. He was an Elder, Deacon and faithful member of the Church of Christ. He was a faithful Christian, steward, warrior and defender of the faith. He was a loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He loved to travel. He has been to every state in the U.S. except South Dakota and Hawaii and has traveled to the northern most point and to the southern most point. He was also a Nascar and Magic super fan and has been to every Nascar speed track in America. Gordon was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for William's Company for 25 years after the service. Private services will be held by the family. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Orlando, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association online at https://www.alz.org/cnfl. Arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (East Orlando Chapel).
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.