Gordon Lee Miller, 80, passed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Mount Dora, Florida.
Gordon was born August 30, 1939 in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Florida State University where he majored in History. He remained an avid FSU football fan throughout his life. After college, Gordon entered the United States Air Force and obtained his pilots license in Valdosta, Georgia at Moody Air Force Base.
Gordon met his wife, Majol, in 8th grade during Homeroom class at Kirby-Smith Junior High School in Jacksonville, Florida. After his last exam at FSU in 1961, Gordon and Majol married at a Methodist Church in Thomasville, Georgia.
He served as a pilot during the Vietnam War and was promoted to Captain within 4 years of service. After his military service, Gordon worked as a pilot for National Airlines, later Pan Am Airlines and then with Delta Airlines for 32 years before retiring in 1999.
While with Pan Am, Gordon and Majol lived in Berlin, Germany and were living there when the Berlin Wall fell in November, 1989. Gordon was also an avid golfer and placed 2nd in the 1988 Berlin Golf Club Championship.
After 4 years in Germany, Gordon and Majol moved to Jacksonville, Florida and then to Peachtree City, Georgia. After 24 years in Peachtree City, Georgia, they moved to Mount Dora, Florida to be closer to family and friends.
Gordon was a car enthusiast and owned a 1953 Jaguar XK120M Roadster. The Jaguar was awarded "Most Desirable Jaguar", "People's Choice Award" and 5 time "Best in Show". His passion for cars stemmed from his father, John Miller. John was a pilot and avid race car driver.
Gordon was a wonderful story and joke teller and always the life of the party. He and Majol loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. He is now reunited with parents, John and Frances Miller, his brother Wayne Miller and his three children, Gordon Lee Miller, Jr., Audrey Miller and Christopher Miller. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Majol Miller, his cousins John and Pat Miller and many adoring friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019