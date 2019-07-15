Home

Gordon Thomas O'Hara

Gordon Thomas O'Hara Notice
O'Hara, Gordon Thomas

December 2, 1938 – July 11, 2019

Gordon O'Hara, husband, dad, grandpa, friend and band director/music teacher went home to be with the Lord, Thursday evening July 11, 2019. Mr. O'Hara is survived by his wife of 60 years 1 month and 5 days, Sue A. O'Hara. Sons, Kevin T. (Shellie) and William Kraig (Tessa), both of Longwood. Grandson (Kevin & Shellie) and musical apple of his eye, Patrick H. O'Hara, also of Longwood. Brother Brent F. O'Hara (Mary), nephew Michael O'Hara (Kassie) and Mike's son, Luke O'Hara all of Troy, Alabama.

After a private family burial service, there will be a celebration of Mr. O'Hara's life service held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church Sweetwater, 3800 Wekiva Springs Road, Longwood, Florida 32779.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 15 to July 18, 2019
