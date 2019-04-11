Home

Gregory Alan Wills

Gregory Alan Wills Notice
Melbourne, FLGreg (57) was born on August 8, 1961 in Washington DC and passed away on April 6, 2019 in Orange County He was a corrections officer for 25 years for Florida Department of Corrections. May God be your Sheppard and comfort for your family and friends. We pray your legacy be remembered by all you touched during your life time. May we all have peace in the love, laughter, respect and kindness you shared with us. We will cherish your love for humanity and ask it be shared by all.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
