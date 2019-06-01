Home

Gregory C. Markham

Gregory C. Markham
Gregory C. Markham, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2019. Greg was known as "Sparky" to his friends and was a native Floridian born in Eau Gallie, Florida on March 1, 1969. He currently resided in New Smyrna Beach, Florida but had ties to the Seminole County, Florida area. He graduated from Lake Brantley High School in 1986. He was in the Insurance and real estate businesses. Greg enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was a talented baseball pitcher in his younger years. He is survived by his mother Jane Markham of Longwood, Florida and his brother Jeff Markham of Apopka, Florida. Greg will be missed by his family and friends. A private family service has already been held.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019
