On May 14, 2019, Greta E. Ricci passed away at age 82 in Celebration, FL.

Married to John G. Ricci Sr. for over 63 years, they raised five children and spent the majority of their marriage in West Chester County, New York. In 1989, the couple moved down to St. Ives, FL. They worked for Disney and are founding members of their parish, Corpus Christi in Celebration, FL.

Beyond being a devout catholic, wife, and friend, Greta fully invested in her home; and is survived by her husband John G. Ricci Sr. and five children: Diane Yost (Bruce) Auburndale FL., John Ricci Jr (Lorraine) Celebration FL., Michael Ricci (Jody) Downingtown PA., Ken Ricci (Patti) Chester VA., Thomas Ricci, Patterson NY; 13 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wed. 5/23/19 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Celebration, FL. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Advent Health Hospice Care. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 21, 2019