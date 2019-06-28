Home

2/17/31 - 5/27/19

Hal Washburn, 88 from Winter Park, Florida, is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Zelle Letts Washburn, sister Carol Washburn Dalton, sons Halbert (Allison), Jackson (Jane), John (Suzanne), 13 grandchildren and many more family and friends whom he cherished. Hal loved music and sang in the Bach Choir and local church choirs. He was a world traveler and entrepreneur with a passion and zeal for life. Truly a life well lived.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 28 to July 1, 2019
