On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Harlan Jackson "Jack" Appleget Jr passed away peacefully with family by his side due to complications from a stroke. He was 79. Jack was born March 24, 1941, in Buffalo, NY to parents Louise Heiliger and Harlan J Appleget. He is survived by his high school sweetheart wife of 60 years, Gwendolyn Fallin Appleget.



He was a sergeant for the Dade County Public Safety Department, a mushroom farmer in PA, and retired as a forensics photographer in the Orange County Sheriff's Office.



He was the proud father of Allison (Rick) Richardson, Harlan J "John" Appleget III (dec. July 1998) and Julia (Mitch) Corbin. His son's widow Patty later married Walter M "Chip" Hopkins II and remained in the family. He had a special love for his 8 grandchildren - Scott Alogna, Chelsea Appleget, Allyssa (Max) VelDink, Danielle Appleget, Bailey Hopkins, Lauren Hopkins, Alan Corbin, and Melissa Corbin. He is also survived by brothers Lee Appleget and Bob Appleget. His love of photography had him travel the country, twice by car to Alaska and was known for his special eye at getting just the right shot at the right time at the race tracks.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial for Jack will be held by family at a later time.



