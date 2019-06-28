|
|
Harley V. Sturgill, age 95 of Lake Mary,Fl (formerly of Longwood) went home to be with the Lord on June 27,2019.
He was born Oct 6,1923 in Cooktown, W.Va to Ike and Mayne Sturgill. World War 2 Veteran, he is survived by his wife of 73 years Barbara; Children, Nelson (Kathy) Sturgill, Jacksonville,FL, Richard (Jeannie) Sturgill, Saint Augustine, FL, Doug Sturgill, Sanford, FL. Ann (Eric) Matson, Apopka, FL. Brother Nick (Eva) Sturgill of Damascus, Va. 11 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Monday July 1 at 11am Newcomer Funeral Home Longwood, Fl with visitation at 10am. Burial will be at Longwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Comforter Altamonte Springs as they were wonderful.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 28 to June 29, 2019