Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-South Seminole
335 East State Rd 434
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 260-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Sturgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley V. Sturgill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harley V. Sturgill Notice
Harley V. Sturgill, age 95 of Lake Mary,Fl (formerly of Longwood) went home to be with the Lord on June 27,2019.

He was born Oct 6,1923 in Cooktown, W.Va to Ike and Mayne Sturgill. World War 2 Veteran, he is survived by his wife of 73 years Barbara; Children, Nelson (Kathy) Sturgill, Jacksonville,FL, Richard (Jeannie) Sturgill, Saint Augustine, FL, Doug Sturgill, Sanford, FL. Ann (Eric) Matson, Apopka, FL. Brother Nick (Eva) Sturgill of Damascus, Va. 11 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Monday July 1 at 11am Newcomer Funeral Home Longwood, Fl with visitation at 10am. Burial will be at Longwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Comforter Altamonte Springs as they were wonderful.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-South Seminole
Download Now