Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Harmon Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harmon Terrell (Terry) Griffin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harmon Terrell (Terry) Griffin Notice
Harmon Terrell (Terry) Griffin, 76 of Maitland, Florida, passed away February 21, 2019.He is survived by his wife, Jean, sons, Greg, Chris, and Mike (Judy). Grandchildren, Kyle and Sarah. A brother, Tommy (Nancy) and sister Nancy Thornton (Tim). A Celebration of Life was held March 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Winter Park, Florida. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Date not yet confirmed. Please sign guest book at DeGusipe.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now