Harmon Terrell (Terry) Griffin, 76 of Maitland, Florida, passed away February 21, 2019.He is survived by his wife, Jean, sons, Greg, Chris, and Mike (Judy). Grandchildren, Kyle and Sarah. A brother, Tommy (Nancy) and sister Nancy Thornton (Tim). A Celebration of Life was held March 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Winter Park, Florida. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Date not yet confirmed. Please sign guest book at DeGusipe.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019