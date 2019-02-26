Harold C. Meloon, age 76 died February 7, 2019 quietly at home. Born January 7, 1943 in Orlando to Harold and Jewel Meloon. He retired to St. Cloud having preiously resided in New Durham, NH. A Veteran of the United States Army, Harold served during the Vietnam War as a Paratrooper. He worked as a machinist at Textron in Farmington, NH. He was a former instructor of Hunter Safety at the Farmington Fish and Game Club and an avid gun collector. He was preceded by his wife, Sandra Capone Meloon and is survived by his two sons: Harold "Skip" Meloon and Michael Meloon and his brother Dan Meloon and sister Adiena Carter. He will be buried with honors in the spring at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton, NH. A Memorial Service will be held at New Faith Community Church in East St. Cloud, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary