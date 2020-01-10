|
88, died Jan. 5, 2020, in Orlando. Born Feb. 13, 1931, in Flint, MI, to Fornoria & Ruby (Williams) Dunn. Korean War veteran, U.S. Navy. Degrees from Wash. Univ. in St. Louis & SE MO State Univ. Elem. school principal in St. Charles, MO. Survived by Ann Tallman, wife of 25 years; children, Mark Dunn & Susan Garcia; stepchildren, Bradford Tallman, Robin Little, & Amy Miller; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; & 1 sister Barbara Mills. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.
