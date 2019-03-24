Home

Harriet Anderson
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Orlando campus
Harriet M. Anderson


Harriet M. Anderson Notice
Harriet May (Kjell) Anderson, age 90 of Ventura Village, Orlando Florida, left this world to be home with Jesus on March 17, 2019 as she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 31, 1928 in Aurora, WI, and married to her husband, Charles Nathan Anderson on January 15, 1949. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage with a gathering of family and friends. Mother of Bruce (Bonnie) Anderson, Jean (Larry) Hobby, Kathy (John) Cromer and Paul Anderson (deceased), and grandmother of four grandsons.A celebration of her life will be on March 29, 2019 at 11:00 on the First Baptist Orlando campus at the Marie Williams Chapel. A luncheon will immediately follow at Ventura Country Club.Harriet's memory will live on in the lives of the many she touched.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
