Harriet May Newingham Richards, 79, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Clermont, Florida. Harriet was born on January 21, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Paul and May Newingham. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Mio, Michigan where Harriet was raised, attended school, and graduated from Mio High School in 1959. Harriet was very active in high school activities, which included being elected to class office, being a majorette and playing the flute in the school band. She was a cheerleader for the football and boy's basketball teams, and was also an outstanding player on the Mio High School girl's basketball team. In June 1958, Harriet participated in a Queen Contest and was selected as Miss Oscoda County. Harriet then represented Oscoda County in the June 1958 Mackinac Bridge Dedication, which featured Queens representing each of Michigan's 83 Counties. Harriet was selected as one of twenty-five Queens that participated in the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Bridge Celebration.
Harriet was also an avid golfer, winning many tournaments and club championships. She became a barber and owned a barber shop in Cass City, Michigan for many years. Harriet was a real sports enthusiast and became an excellent high school girl's basketball and volleyball official. She officiated several State Final Championship Girl's Basketball games and Volleyball Championship Matches in Michigan. When Harriet moved to Florida, she also officiated several State Final Championship Volleyball Matches.
Harriet is survived by Russell Richards, her husband of 61 years; her children, Michael (Stacey), Steven (Karen), and Laura (Tim) Ingram, all living in Central Florida; grandchildren: Jessica, Nathaniel, Joshua, Rebecca, Matthew, Michael, Jordan, Rachael (Jack) Thomas, Sarah (Matt) Schwenneker, Philip, Leah, Aaron, Zachary, Amy, Kayla, Katie, Jaydon; and great-grandchildren: Ellissa, Harper, Audrey, Jackson, and Lincoln. Harriet was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard (Jane), Karl (Dorothy), and Frank (Christine) Newingham.
Due to the current health issues our country is facing, there will not be a viewing or memorial service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020