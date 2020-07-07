1/1
Harris N. Gibbs
Harris N. "Sonny" Gibbs was welcomed to his heavenly home on June 6, 2020. Mr. Gibbs passed away at his home in Ponce Inlet, FL, while in the care of his family and hospice. He will be greatly missed.

Sonny was born in Cordele, GA, to Judy and Lloyd Gibbs on August 6, 1942. He had an adventurous spirit and hitchhiked all over the US, making it all the way to Alaska. He served in the Air Force for more than three years and was stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy. After his military service, he attended Valdosta State University, where he earned a degree in history and met his future wife, Shirley. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage of more than 52 years.

Sonny led a distinguished career in the Social Security Administration. After holding leadership positions in several offices in Georgia and Florida, he became manager of the Orlando, FL, SSA office in 1984. He inspired his staff to continually improve and helped develop a nationwide leadership training program for SSA employees. He retired in December 2000.

Sonny was an honorable and compassionate man, as well as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He and his family were charter members of Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando, and Sonny taught Sunday school there. He also enjoyed playing softball, water skiing, boating, and golfing. In retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively, enjoying the national parks and many cruises.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; three sons, Mitchell (Shannon), Richmond (Caroline), and Benjamin (Leigh); two grandchildren, Jarred and Savannah; brother, Jeff (Lisa); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. One brother preceded him in death, Ronnie (Teré).

No service is scheduled at this time. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. You may honor him by donating to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
