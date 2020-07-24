Harry Dean Bull, 98, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, passed away at the Cypress of Hilton Head on the morning of July 19th, 2020. Harry was born February 23rd, 1922 in Guilford County. He volunteered for the Navy for over three years during WWII. Harry, alongside his wife Nita, owned two successful businesses he created, Friendly Beauty Supply and Travel Consultants of Orlando. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling with his wife, boating, spending time with his family, and imparting wisdom on all of those who were lucky enough to surround themselves with his words. Harry was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, FL where he resided for over fifty years of his life. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Orlando and served as president of the club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Yancey Bull and Sallie Dean Bull. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in his death by his wife of 61 loving years, Nita Mae Bull; siblings: Ruth Kirk, Reba Bull, Mildred Dean Bowman; children, Harry Dean Bull Jr.; son-in law, Mitchell Wade.Harry is survived by his brother, Lewis Bull; two daughters: Lea Wade of Hilton Head, SC, Anita (Jon) Flippin of Cary, NC; sister-in law, Helen Sue Jones; five grandchildren: Mitch Wade of Savannah, GA, Katie (Chris) Donald of Hilton Head, SC, Sarah (Andrew) Baehr of NY, Jon Flippin of Cary, NC, and Jennifer Flippin of Cary, NC; two great-grandchildren: Charlie Donald, and Caroline Donald of Hilton Head, SC; alongside several nieces and nephews.Harry Bull was a loving, devoted influence in his family's life and will be missed by anyone who was fortunate to meet him. A private service will be held including family, Saturday, July 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Orlando, FL, Feed The Kids.