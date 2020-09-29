Harry Nape

Harry Michael Nape, age 75 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Mr. Nape was a retired United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Sue (Payne) Nape; and parents, Eugene and Eva (Wilcox) Nape. Surviving are his children, Michele & Bill Christian of Stone Mountain, Serena & Shane Floyd of Ringgold, Chris & Patty Nape of Monroe, Elizabeth & Jeremy Urffer of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Jeremy, James, & Jesse Urffer, Rainey, Noah, & Haley Floyd, Levi, Tucker, & Ranger Nape, William, Nathan, & Benjamin Christian; great grandchildren, Landon Cook, Serena Kate Cook, and Caden Long; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
