Harry Samuel Shakes, Command Segeant Major, U.S. Army (Ret) of Winter Park, FL passed away on February 6, 2019.Harry was born September 1, 1922 in Gurio Oriente, Cuba and later grew up in Jamaica, British West Indies. The oldest child of the late William and Victorine Shakes, Harry came to the United States in 1943. He was drafted later that year and spent the next thirty years in the United States Army. He was among the first wave to land at Normandy on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He then served in France and Germany during WWII. Harry also was among the first wave in the Korean War with the First Calvary Division. He also served in the Vietnam War. Harry is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, twice for valor, and the Purple heart, twice for wounds suffered in combat, the Army Meritorious Service Medal twice, the combat Infantry Badge twice, and numerous other awards and decorations. Harry has stated that of the many proud days in his life, the happiest was the day he proposed to a young student nurse at the Burbank Nursing School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts while he was stationed at Fort Devens, MA. Joyce accepted his proposal and they were together in marriage for fifty-three years, until she passed away in 2007. He was also very happy on the day he became an American citizen. He was blessed with great happiness and pride, when his two sons, David and Dale were born, and proud on the day he was promoted to the highest enlisted grade of Command Sergeant Major in the United States Army. After his retirement from the service, he worked 16 years for Martin Marietta as a logistic technician, and he always found time to remain active in his church and in other Veteran's activities. He will be fondly remembered as being friendly, kind, and polite to all those who knew him. Harry is survived by his two sons, David of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dale of Winter Park, FL. He is also survived by David's wife, Sandra, their children, Andrew, Leigh, and Lauren, all of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Lorel Shakes of London, England; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Aloma Methodist Church in Winter Park, located at the corner of Aloma Avenue and Semoran Boulevard. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise, FL, or to any of the missionary activities of the Aloma United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019