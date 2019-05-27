Lifelong auto racing enthusiast Harry Allen Wilson, Jr, 76, received his final checkered flag on May 21, 2019. He was born January 17, 1943 in Paris IL, the son of Harry and Emily Louise Wilson. Wilson was united in marriage to Audrey Moorefield on May 24, 1969. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1960 to 1985. He retired from the Army, along with AT&T, where he served as a systems technician. Next to his love of family and country, Wilson's love for automobile racing was a lifelong passion. When not spectating, through the years he could be found drag racing, holding various pit crew positions, race directing for Quarter Midgets of America, and holding many a wrench over a race car. In his retirement, Wilson drove a truck and taught basic auto mechanics at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, NC. Wilson will be greatly missed by his wife Audrey; son Mike (Charlotte) Wilson of Orlando FL; Jimmy (April) Wilson of Mooresville NC; grandchildren Stephen Wilson, Angela (Isaiah) Stewart; great grandchild Matthew Stewart. He is further survived by his poodle Coco and his lounging buddy Jasper (chihuahua), and many grand pets. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, and many beloved pets throughout the years. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 6 pm at Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Carolina Caring at www.carolinacaring.org Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 27, 2019