Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home
1148 East Plant Street
Winter Garden, FL 34787
(407) 877-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home
1148 East Plant Street
Winter Garden, FL 34787
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home
1148 East Plant Street
Winter Garden, FL 34787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Wilson


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Harry Wilson Notice
Lifelong auto racing enthusiast Harry Allen Wilson, Jr, 76, received his final checkered flag on May 21, 2019. He was born January 17, 1943 in Paris IL, the son of Harry and Emily Louise Wilson. Wilson was united in marriage to Audrey Moorefield on May 24, 1969. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1960 to 1985. He retired from the Army, along with AT&T, where he served as a systems technician. Next to his love of family and country, Wilson's love for automobile racing was a lifelong passion. When not spectating, through the years he could be found drag racing, holding various pit crew positions, race directing for Quarter Midgets of America, and holding many a wrench over a race car. In his retirement, Wilson drove a truck and taught basic auto mechanics at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, NC. Wilson will be greatly missed by his wife Audrey; son Mike (Charlotte) Wilson of Orlando FL; Jimmy (April) Wilson of Mooresville NC; grandchildren Stephen Wilson, Angela (Isaiah) Stewart; great grandchild Matthew Stewart. He is further survived by his poodle Coco and his lounging buddy Jasper (chihuahua), and many grand pets. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, and many beloved pets throughout the years. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 6 pm at Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Carolina Caring at www.carolinacaring.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home
Download Now