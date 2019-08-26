|
Harvey Pechacek, 89, died Thursday, August 22, in The Villages, Florida. Services will be held this Wednesday, August 28th. There will be a visitation at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, Florida from 10:00 to 12:00. There will be a graveside service and then reception at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 2400 Harrell Road, Orlando, Florida from 1:00 to 4:00. The cemetery is 10 minutes from the funeral home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019