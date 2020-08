Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvey, 71, passed on August 22 in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his loving husband of 38 years, Dyer Cook; sister Marilyn Casciari of Greenwich, CT; and brother Rick Hodges of Unity, ME. Due to covid, a service will not be held. Harvey was a lifelong dog lover. Donations in his memory can be sent to Orange County Animal Services on Conroy Rd.



