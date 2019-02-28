Mrs. Hazel Elizabeth Stills Wildes, 91, died Tuesday (February 26, 2019) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross, GA following a brief illness. She was born in Metter, GA but had resided in Kissimmee, FL most of her life before moving to Waycross 18 years ago. She was the former owner and operator of a crafts and gift shop and member of The in Waycross. Mrs. Wildes was a daughter of the late Earl C. Cardell and Addie Lee Seigler Cardell. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Dunihue; and a son, Earl Stills. She is survived by husband, William Osborne "Bill" Wildes, Sr. of Waycross; three children, Myrice Lukas (Paul) of Osteen, FL, Gary Stills (Barbara) of Edgewater, FL, and Terry Stills (Betty) of Kissimmee, FL; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; a sister, Roberta Youmans of Metter, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at Osceola Memory Gardens in Kissimmee, FL. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:30 p.m. until 12:00 p.m. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary