In Memory of our Angel, who died 7/4/2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her mother Judith Dutton and her brother Kevin Dutton. Heather was an adventurous individual who loved to rescue animals and was an avid supporter of President Trump. The Celebration of Life will be @ Armando's Restaurant in Winter Park, FL 7/16/2020 from 7 - 9 pm. In lieu of flowers, Heather would want donations made to the SPCA in her name.



