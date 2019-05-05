Helen Mae Belmore Walton, 89, of Orlando, passed away May 2 after a short illness. Helen was born in Marlboro, Massachusetts July 16, 1929. She graduated from Marlboro High School. She is survived by daughters Brenda and Marsha. Also granddaughters Valerie and Jillian, grandson Buddy, great granddaughter Lindsey, and great grandson Justin. She leaves nieces and nephews, Linda Kirwin, Beth Giangregorio, Marlo Renaud, Chris Meschini, Kathy Davidson, Cindy Lindsey, Kay Morse, V.A. Walton, Jr., Vicki Phillips, and Vince Merriam, and brother Ralph Belmore. She was predeceased by her mother, Irene Cloutier Belmore, her father Ralph Belmore, and sisters Alice and Evelyn. She moved to Winter Park in 1951 when she married Arthur Walton. They would share nearly 57 years together. Helen was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Winter Park. Services will be held Tuesday, May 7 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida 32806. Viewing is at 10am, service at 11am. Burial will be at 1 pm at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Hospice of the Comforter. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 5, 2019