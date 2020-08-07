Helen Check, 89, died July 31, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Mrs Check was born December 29, 1930, in Niagara Falls, NY, to Milton and Gladys Poullos. She was the youngest of four siblings, who preceded her in death. Helen moved to Florida after high school, where she met the love of her life, a sailor in the US Navy, George Check. They married in May of 1951 and moved back to Niagara Falls, where they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Cheryl and Deanna. They moved to Orlando, FL, in 1961, and in 1964, the family moved into the home of their dreams. Helen was a homemaker, while her husband worked for OUC until his retirement. Her many interests included gardening, cooking, and pen-pal'ing. She devoted much of her time and energy to her family, especially to her twin grandsons--and found out recently she was going to become a great-grandmother!



She was a wonderful, beautiful woman who will be greatly missed by her family, loved ones, and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Check, Deanna Trefethen (James--whom she loved and whose wisdom she respected), twin grandsons, Matthew Trefethen (Chelsea), Jacob Trefethen (Kora Gwartney). She was preceded in death by her husband, George, mother, and father. And furbabies, HoneyBelle, Sachmo, Maddie, Puumba, Max, and Milo!



Donations can be made to Vitas Hospice 2201 Lucien Way Ste 100 Maitland, Fl 32751 Many, Many thanks to Wonderful Team 199!! Such compassion and devotion to their patients.



A Celebration of Life Memorial "Open House" will be planned at a future date.



