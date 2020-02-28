|
Helen Elizabeth Hicks, age 85, of Orlando, Florida passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Orlando, Florida on September 5, 1934.She is preceded in death by her parents, Newton A. and Minnie Lee Lingo; son, William T. Hicks, Jr.; siblings, Leola Burkett, Gladys Phelps, Walter Lingo, Catherin Lingo, and Gene Lingo. Helen is survived by husband, William "Bill" Hicks; son, Stephen (Sybil) Hicks; er grandchildren, Kim Beuth, Brandon Bush, Daniel Bush, and Mindy (Kevin) Nennig; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Long; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation is March 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services are March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 895 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. To share condolences please visit www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020