Helen Frances Kotkiewicz
1924 - 2020
Helen Kotkiewicz died on May 18 of natural causes at her home in Deltona, Florida. A memorial will be conducted at a time when it is safe to gather together again.

Christened Helen Frances Bonczek, she was born on May 6, 1924, and lived most of her life on Long Island, New York, where she raised four daughters with her husband, Andrew Kotkiewicz, who died in 1989. She is survived by her four daughters, Kathleen Seaman, Joanne Cosmo, Charlotte Bath, and Elizabeth Hyatt, five grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren, and the spouses and friends of these progeny who came to know and love Helen.

She is remembered for her generosity, kindness, sense of humor, and love of family.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
