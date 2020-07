Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Gresky, 104, died July 11, 2020. Widow of Reuben Gresky, beloved mother of Laura Cerenzio (Walter Spiniolas) and grandmother of Matthew Cerenzio. Predeceased by sister Norma Grant, brother Alfred Kessler, and granddaughter Robin Cerenzio Copeland. Survived by daughter Laura Cerenzio, grandson Matthew Cerenzio, and great-grandchildren Emilie & Ryan Copeland. Her memory will forever be a blessing.



