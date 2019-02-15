Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise Evans Schmidt


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Helen Louise Evans Schmidt Notice
Helen Louise Evans Schmidt, 87, passed away on February 13, 2019 at her home. Louise was born April 11,1931 in Birmingham, AL and moved to Orlando at age five. She graduated from Orlando High in 1949 and married Theodore R. Schmidt in October 1949. She was mother to seven children and "Meemaw Weezie" to seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by son Mark, brothers Bill and Cliff, and sisters Nanny Jo and Maxine. A family gathering will be planned as a remembrance.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.