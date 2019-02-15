|
Helen Louise Evans Schmidt, 87, passed away on February 13, 2019 at her home. Louise was born April 11,1931 in Birmingham, AL and moved to Orlando at age five. She graduated from Orlando High in 1949 and married Theodore R. Schmidt in October 1949. She was mother to seven children and "Meemaw Weezie" to seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by son Mark, brothers Bill and Cliff, and sisters Nanny Jo and Maxine. A family gathering will be planned as a remembrance.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019