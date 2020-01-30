|
|
Helen Sullivan, nee Hurl, 86, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Clermont, FL, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Evergreen Estates. She was born February 21, 1933 in the village of Ardboe, in County Tyrone, Ireland, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Hurl. She was united in marriage for 54 years to Gerald 'Jerry' Sullivan until his passing in 2012. At the age of 17, Helen sailed to the US in pursuit of the American dream. She worked as an executive assistant for Mort Farr, a well-known appliance dealer in Upper Darby, PA, and worked in that job until her marriage. As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother she also donated her time to Blessed Sacrament Ladies Guild, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, and was a longtime benefactor of several worthy causes including the American Cancer Society, and the Columban Fathers. In her retirement she nurtured her natural artistic ability, developing a specialty in landscape painting, producing many cherished family heirlooms.
Surviving are her children, daughter Margaret "Peggy" (Mike) Tansey, Lancaster, PA, sons Joseph "Joe" (Annette) Sullivan, Downers Grove, IL, Mark (Michael Lakoff) Sullivan, Santa Fe, NM, Brendan (Kris) Sullivan, Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Sean and Kevin Tansey, Elizabeth (Matt) Krogstad, Patrick, Mark, Shane, Brendan and Conor Sullivan; brother and sisters in Ireland, Brendan, Rose and Bernadette; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins around the globe; special friend and caregiver Evaline Barrett. She was preceded in death by brothers, John, Patrick and Gerard and sisters, Mary, Lily and Colette.
The Catholic funeral liturgy, with The Rev. Steven J. Arena as Celebrant, will be celebrated for Helen at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM, with visitation from 1:30 PM until the start of the service. Private inurnment in Florida is planned for a later date.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff at Evergreen Estates and the team from Grane Hospice for their unwavering and compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-560-5100
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020