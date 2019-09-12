|
Helga Josephine Riggsbee, 85, of Orlando, FL passed away on Monday September 9, 2019. She was born in Pirmasens, Germany and has been a resident of Orlando since 1972. She was an accomplished Seamstress who at one time took care of the costumes for Rosie O'Grady's downtown venues and moved on to create the balloons and banners in the hangar of Rosie O'Grady's Flying Circus. Helga truly loved her years of working at Rosie O'Grady's. After retiring in 2001, Helga's favorite place was her backyard amongst her plants, trees and flowers. Her love of nature was apparent in her everyday life. If she was inside, she would be found with a cat on her lap. Helga also painted, usually nature and birds and butterflies which she was most proud of. Helga loved her family and loved life. She was predeceased by her husband Farris L. Riggsbee and daughter, Linda M. McDonald (John) and survived by one sister, Anna Marie Davis, New Mexico, Sons Farris W. Riggsbee (Roberta), Lake Mary, James W. Riggsbee, Texas, Daughters Brinda F. Riggsbee Pelaez, (Juan), Spain and Shirley A. Riggsbee, Orlando. She was a beloved Mother who left a lasting impression on all she met and she will be dearly missed. She was very proud and she adored her 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and was always proud to tell stories of them. Per Helga's request there will be no services. Arrangements will be personal and be kept to family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019