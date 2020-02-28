|
|
On February 15, 2020, our Dad, Henry C. "Hank" Will of Winter Park, Florida, peacefully passed away at home. Dad made it to the ripe old age of 89 years and is survived by Hazel, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years. Dad is also survived by his four children - David (wife Susan) Will of Lilburn, Georgia, Eric (wife Robin) Will of Tallahassee, Florida, Sharon (husband Doug) Madill of Ocoee, Florida, and Patricia (husband Craig) Marijanich of Ocoee, Florida; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Comfort of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.
After serving in the Korean War, in the US Army as an artillery officer with the 101st Airborne Division, Dad graduated from Pennsylvania Military College (now known as Widener University). He was a retired Aerospace Engineer with Martin Marietta Corporation (Lockheed Martin Corporation) in Orlando.
Dad was a man of many interests and talents, with a love for the mountains as well as the sea. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, he never met a stranger and found great delight in talking to folks from all walks of life. He was a lover of desserts, a beekeeper, an avid fisherman, and an accomplished sailor as well as a master storyteller. Every day was a new adventure! He was the first amateur beekeeper to serve as President of the Florida Beekeepers' Association. He was a life-long learner in perpetual motion. Dad could build and fix anything. Whatever he set out to do, he accomplished it with a flare and drive that most of us just marveled at. One crazy story comes to mind.
A neighbor teen accidentally hooked an alligator while fishing and needed assistance removing the embedded hook and brought the gator to our house. It was then, to the dismay of our mom and family dog, that the alligator broke free in our kitchen. But to our delight, we got to witness an alligator wrestling match under our kitchen table! He enjoyed camping, canoeing, hiking the Appalachian Trail, wood turning and telling stories. He served on the Vestry at St. Richards, served as Junior Warden and Senior Warden, and helped to establish a preschool at St. Richards. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Richards Episcopal Church, or well-wishers may want to buy a kite for a child or take a child fishing.
Our family is very grateful and appreciative to the wonderful caregivers who cared for him in the last year of his life, especially Judith Baltazar and Verna Curtis.
We will miss you Dad! We know you are telling stories to all that you are now meeting.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020