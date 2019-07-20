Resources More Obituaries for Henry Brakmann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Edward Brakmann

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Henry Edward "Bud" Brakmann, 87 of Orlando, precious father and friend, entered Eternity with his Savior on July 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sally, and his mother, Elsie Klemm Brakmann.



Bud was born February 25, 1932 and grew up in Winter Haven, FL. After graduation from Winter Haven High School, he attended the University of Florida where he was a member of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, The Pershing Rifles Drill Team, the Florida Blue Key Speakers Bureau and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in 1954.



He was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. Following his USAF career, Bud worked for Rand Corporation as an Associate Site Leader at SAGE air defense sites in New York, Alabama, and Washington. A career opportunity with The Martin Company (now Lockheed Martin) in 1961 brought him back to central Florida where he and Sally raised their family. For the next 29 years Bud would serve as Program Manager and Deputy Director of Business Development for many programs including Pershing, PaveWay, ATLIS, and LANTIRN.



Bud enjoyed travel and spent many years traveling the world with his work and his friends. He loved family gatherings and Gator football, where he regularly attended home games with his same season tickets for over 50 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church from 1961 – 2003 where he served more than 20 years on the Session.



He leaves a legacy of great faith and great character. A hemorrhagic stroke in July 2003 left him without the use of his left side. For the next 16 years he would model perseverance and contentment as he continued to participate in life and seek the Lord's will each day. He lived eight of those 16 years alone after Sally died and his determination to live and love fully will forever be an inspiration to those who knew him.



A very Godly and very wise man has gone Home. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathy and Steve Daniel (Winter Haven) and Ed and Kim Brakmann (Decatur, GA). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert Brakmann Daniel, Sara Elizabeth Brakmann, Charlotte Kate Brakmann, Steven Brakmann Daniel, and Emily Kathryn Daniel. He will also be remembered and missed by many who knew him as Uncle Bud, Big Bud, and Buddy.



A memorial service to celebrate Bud's life will be in Orlando at The Cathedral Church of St. Luke on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Orlando, 416 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32804 or The Haley Center, 122 West Central Avenue, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 20 to July 22, 2019