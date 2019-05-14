It's with great sadness that the family of Henry Wilson "Hank" Sines announces his passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Winter Garden, 125 N. Lakeview Ave., Winter garden, FL. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, May 19, in the sanctuary. The Celebration of Life will be at 11 am Monday, May 20, with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Memorial donations for Hank may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Winter Garden; the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or West Orange Scholarship Foundation, Inc, PO Box 770726, Winter Garden, FL 34777 attn Henry Sines Scholarship. Please consider becoming an organ donor. Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden is assisting the family. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.collisoncareyhand.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2019