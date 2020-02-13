|
On Thursday evening, 6 February, 2020, Henry Singer passed away at his home in Belle Isle, Florida at the age of 90. He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his children, Marilyn, Bonnie, Donna, Gerald, and Daniel and their families, his sister Paula and nieces. Henry lived a full and remarkable life. He was born in Germany to Leon and Gitla Singer on 9 April, 1929. As a young Jewish boy he lived through the rise of changing attitudes and hatred during the Nazi era. After fleeing to France, Henry's parents worked to get their children to safety. Henry was sent to an orphanage in southern France. He would often explain how he spoke with the Head Master to get on the list of children being transported to America just before the Nazis invaded that part of France. After escaping France, Henry was placed in a foster home and eventually re-united with his brother and sisters in America and they later joined by their father Leon. Leon was liberated by the Allies after fleeing into the mountains and being captured in Italy. Sadly, Henry's mother, Gitla was arrested in Paris, turned over to the Nazis, and did not survive. When Henry was 17 he joined the US Army, 82nd Airborne Div. In 1950 he met his future wife, Irene, in New York City on Governors Island. Henry returned to Germany in 1952 as a military police highway patrolman. He eventually trained to become a helicopter pilot and deployed to Viet Nam in 1962 where he attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) while flying the H-21 Shawnee in combat missions. Henry laughed about the unlikely journey of a young Jewish boy who fled Europe to become an American aviator who served in remote Southeast Asia. After his Vietnam Service, Henry was stationed in Germany once again, this time with five children. Then finally to Ft Benning, Georgia where he would retire from his military career. Henry's next employment was as a helicopter pilot instructor with Embry Riddle Flight School where he imparted his hard-gained experience to Army pilots bound for the expanding war of the late 1960's. In 1971 Henry joined the Civil Service and moved with his family to Florida, then Louisiana and Kansas. While serving as the Education Officer at McConnell AFB, Henry obtained his Doctorate of Education Degree from the Oklahoma State University. Upon retirement, he moved back to Florida which became the sentimental 'home state' of the Singer Family. Upon retirement from Civil Service, Henry and Irene started a successful tax return service. Henry loved to travel and experience new things. One of his recent trips was in March of 2019. Henry went on a wonderful Royal Caribbean Cruise to the Bahamas along with all of his children and grandchildren to celebrate his 90th birthday. Without question, Henry's favorite hobby was playing Bridge. It was something he and Irene both enjoyed. He continued to play bridge as often as three days a week right up until his final days. Henry's life was a Great American story. He arrived as a refugee, embraced the culture and by hard work and perseverance, flourished in this land of opportunity. He refused to passively accept the negatives of life and actively shaped his own better future and that of his family. Perhaps the most difficult thing to describe about our father is putting into words what great parents he and Irene were because words alone would not do them justice. Henry and Irene were great parents and role models. They were exactly what you would want parents to be. Always there, always supportive, fair, reasonable, honest, generous. Henry will be interred at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, Florida in a private ceremony. Henry is preceded in death by his bother Sidney, sister Margaret, and his wife of 63 years, Irene. At the end, Henry was at peace with God and with himself. He made the most of his time on earth and faced death with courage and without fear.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020