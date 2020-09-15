Herbert B. Wright, Jr., 94, passed away September 10, 2020 after a fall. Born to Mary (Murphy) Wright and Herbert B. Wright, Sr. in Plymouth, Mass., he served in the Army during World War II. Shortly after discharge he married Barbara (Stevens) Wright, his bride of 69 years until his death. They moved to Winter Park, Florida in 1954 where they operated the Winter Park Motel at the corner of Fairbanks and Hwy. 17-92. Herb worked as a clerk at the Winter Park Post Office for 36 years. He was an active member of First Congregational Church of Winter Park for 66 years. A well-known daily walker around the town, he continued this habit after moving to The Mayflower Retirement Center in 2001, until last year. Herb was preceded in death by his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Susan; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; grandsons, Dan (Michelle), Alex and Adam; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations made in his honor can be sent to his church at www.fccwp.org
.