1/1
Herbert Bradford Wright Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert B. Wright, Jr., 94, passed away September 10, 2020 after a fall. Born to Mary (Murphy) Wright and Herbert B. Wright, Sr. in Plymouth, Mass., he served in the Army during World War II. Shortly after discharge he married Barbara (Stevens) Wright, his bride of 69 years until his death. They moved to Winter Park, Florida in 1954 where they operated the Winter Park Motel at the corner of Fairbanks and Hwy. 17-92. Herb worked as a clerk at the Winter Park Post Office for 36 years. He was an active member of First Congregational Church of Winter Park for 66 years. A well-known daily walker around the town, he continued this habit after moving to The Mayflower Retirement Center in 2001, until last year. Herb was preceded in death by his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Susan; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; grandsons, Dan (Michelle), Alex and Adam; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations made in his honor can be sent to his church at www.fccwp.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved