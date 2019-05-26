Home

Herbert Woodworth Notice
Herbert "Woody" Woodworth, born July 13, 1929 in Newburyport, Massachusetts passed away May 14, 2019 in Winter Park Florida, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on May 31, 2019 at DeGusipe Funeral Home in Maitland, Florida. His final resting place will be at the East Kingston Cemetery in East Kingston, New Hampshire. Woody is predecease by his wife, Margarita Diaz Woodworth and survived by his son, Warren Woodworth and wife Glenda Woodworth, daughter Cynthia Woodworth, and grandchildren Rachel and Ryan Woodworth.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 26, 2019
