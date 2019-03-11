Herman Arthur "Buddy" Burton, 71, formerly of Sanford FL, passed away on March 9, 2019, in Erie PA, where he lived for the past two years near his son. He was born June 28, 1947, in Conway SC to Doris Maude Parker and Herman Arthur Woodward. In addition to his parents, Buddy was predeceased by his son John Abner Burton, sister Mary Burton Hurst, and stepfather John A. Burton IV, all of Sanford. Buddy is survived by his former wife Susan Scott McDonald of Orlando and their son William Scott Burton and partner Jennifer Lynn Jandt of Erie PA, granddaughter Chloe Juliana Steeves of Clearwater FL, aunt Sarah Francis Parker of Conway SC, one niece, and four nephews. Buddy graduated from Seminole High School and Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in business. He enjoyed sports, playing baseball growing up and then football in both high school and college. After a career in sales, Buddy became an educator and retired as dean at Oviedo High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting with his two sons. Memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary