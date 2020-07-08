Herman I. Greenspan, age 96, died on July 2, 2020 in Winter Springs, FL. Mr. Greenspan is survived by three children: Clarence Lee "Butch" (Carol) Greenspan of Myrtle Beach SC, Linda (Brian) Aloan of Bradenton FL, Brenda (John Cameron) Burroughs of Orlando FL, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Herman is a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Band. He will always be remembered by his family and friends for his winning smile and jovial personality. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VITAS Hospice Healthcare, 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751. Services will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store