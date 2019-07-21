Home

Herman Richard "Dick" Joyce

Herman Richard "Dick" Joyce Notice
Herman R. "Dick" Joyce 85, of Edgewater, Fl, passed away peacefully at his home, July 19, 2019. Dick was born December 30, 1933 in Winter Haven Fl, and was a lifetime resident of Florida. He was the owner/operator of Dick Joyce Well Drilling in Sanford. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 4921 S. US Hwy. 17-92, Casselberry, Fl, 32707. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Home Health & Hospice Care, 114 Canal St., Ste.100, New Smyrna Bch, Fl. 32168. View full obituary Baldwincremation.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019
