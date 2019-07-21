|
|
Herman R. "Dick" Joyce 85, of Edgewater, Fl, passed away peacefully at his home, July 19, 2019. Dick was born December 30, 1933 in Winter Haven Fl, and was a lifetime resident of Florida. He was the owner/operator of Dick Joyce Well Drilling in Sanford. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 4921 S. US Hwy. 17-92, Casselberry, Fl, 32707. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Home Health & Hospice Care, 114 Canal St., Ste.100, New Smyrna Bch, Fl. 32168. View full obituary Baldwincremation.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019