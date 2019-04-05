|
Mrs. Herta Frohlich, widow of Professor Otto Frohlich passed away March 5 at the age of 103, in San Diego.She is survived by two daughters Renee Debalanyi, and Elisabeth Lenderman, her two grand children Peter Debalanyi, and Lindsay Lenderman, great grandson Otto.Mrs. Frohlich was a native of the Czech Republic, was a world traveler and spoke four languages. She was an avid reader, she was also known for her culinary skills, especially European cakes and cookies.She resided in Orlando for over 40 years she will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019