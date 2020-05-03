Hilda Ruth Frishman
1928 - 2020
Hilda Ruth Frishman passed away on May 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving children, Susan and husband Larry Wiggins, Jerry, Ellen and Barry. Born in Rockaway Beach NY, on March 26, 1928, she was married for 59 years to Fred Frishman, who predeceased her in 2007. She led a wonderful life as a mother, grandmother, business owner and a friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Hilda was the owner of the Washington DC and Central Florida franchises of the Diet Workshop, which she ran successfully for decades. Hilda had a second career, working until two weeks before her 90th birthday, at Universal Studios, retiring after more than 17 years.

One of her greatest joys, besides seeing all four of her children become college graduates, was to be at the college graduation of her grandson, Aaron. To see her only grandchild grow up to be as kind as she, and also a successful college graduate pursuing his dreams as she did, was a particular pleasure. Knowing all of her children and grandchild had become successful, each in their own way, made Hilda feel proud to know her efforts and care directed all of us to those successes.

To those that knew her, she was Mom, Bubbie or Tanta. Hilda will be remembered as a kind, generous, respectful, mild mannered and caring person, especially to those less fortunate. A positive attitude and strong work ethic allowed Hilda to accomplish many goals that for most of us would just be dreams. She volunteered her time for several different causes. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral and interment services will be held at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church VA. In memory of Hilda Frishman, the family requests donations to your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Beth Shalom Memorial Chapel, 640 Lee Road, Orlando FL 32810. 407.599.1180 www.bethshalommemorialchapel.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
