Hildegard Emilie Miracle passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. She was a beloved wife of 60 years, devoted mother, grandmother and loyal friend. Her memory will be cherished by her surviving children, Ronald "Steve" Miracle, Judy Isaacs, Melissa and Ron Mocogni and her five grandchildren who knew her as "Oma", Melissa, Daniel, Emily, Victoria, Tyler and her great grandchild, Isabella. Hildegard was predeceased by her daughter Ingrid Rosenthal. She is also survived by her half-brother, Hans Sturm. Hildegard was born on September 7, 1929 in Zirndorf, Bavaria, Germany to her mother Babett and father Hans. Hildegard enjoyed her work in the church, serving in the PTA and volunteering at ORMC for over 40 years and 40,000 hours. She was known as the "Cookie Lady" at ORMC and joined the Cosmopolitan Club, becoming friends with other immigrants. In her neighborhood everyone knew and loved her. Hildegard appreciated everything in nature and the dream lake-home she and her husband Carl built was a source of pride and joy. Now they are reunited and once again, enjoying the sunsets! A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery located at 1603 Greenwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801. Please send flowers to Greenwood cemetery directly and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Brain Foundation.



