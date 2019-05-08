Dr. Horace E. Caton, 96 of Tallahassee, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1922 in Red Level, Alabama to George and Nancy Caton. He spent most of his life in Orlando, Florida where he met his beloved, late wife, Betty and practiced veterinary medicine for 36 years. Horace served in WWII as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot. After the war he attended Auburn University's School of Veterinary Medicine. Horace was an exemplary Christian husband and father and loved his family dearly. His hobbies included golf, fishing, growing orchids, wood working and being a devoted fan of his beloved Auburn Tigers. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and was always very involved in church activities. He is survived by his son Bill Caton (Lisa); daughter, Ann Roberts (Bill) and three grandchildren; Ross (Meaghan), Andy and Audrey. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee FL 32312, with funeral services to begin at 2:00 PM. A committal service will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, Florida 32725.Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home of Tallahassee, Florida is handling the arrangements. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 8, 2019