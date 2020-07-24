Hornburg, Howard Hugh, 78, Born Saturday, 11/22/1941 and passed away Wednesday, 7/15/2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Elmer and Margaret (Vickers) Hornburg. He was the second of six children. He is survived by his loving, dedicated wife of 47 years, Charleen (McCalmont) Hornburg, sons Peter and Michael, daughter Suzanne Schuh (Josiha), as well as one grandson Landon and one on the way (Ryder). He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Jane Hornburg of Aurora, Illinois and Michelle Cullen (Phil) of Yorkville, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents and three brothers.
He was a graduate of Our Lady of Hungary Grade School (Archdiocese of Chicago, Illinois) and Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, Illinois. He went on to Loras College receiving a Bachelor of Arts in History, as well as a Master of Arts in Library Science from Northern Illinois University. He attended Saint Paul Seminary.
During the Vietnam War, Howard proudly served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper from 1966-1968, as well as the 506th and 50th Infantry Battalion respectively. He spent a summer in training exercises at the United States Academy, West Point, New York as part of the 504th Infantry Battalion. He was released with an Honorable Discharge. After his military service, he taught middle school (social studies) at St Joseph School in Aurora, IL. After receiving his Master Degree in Library Science, he worked as a librarian at Waukegan, IL High School. He relocated to Orlando and worked for the Orange County Library System for over 28 years, and was in management for several years at branches including the old Eastland, East Orange, and Southeast branches in addition to the main location in downtown Orlando. While working in the library system, he met and married his bride Charleen.
Howard enjoyed the beach including long walks in the sand and soaking in the ocean. At family gatherings, he enjoyed long walks around the neighborhood with his beloved nephew Chris, with whom he shared a special bond with. Howard was an avid fan of Notre Dame and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears as well. He was a proud Roman Catholic and was an active member of St James Cathedral since 1972. He and Charleen both volunteered as ushers during masses. In this era of electronic communication, he still preferred "old-fashioned communication" (as he called it) of writing a letter or card and mailing through the postal service with a stamp. He loved receiving cards and letters as well and saved them all through the years.
Howard was so excited and happy when he found out he was going to be a grandfather again. He enjoyed watching Landon grow and affectionately referred to him as "my little buddy".
A visitation and Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Marmion Military Academy, 1000 Butterfield Rd, Aurora, IL 60502 or a charity of your choice
in Howard's memory.